It is certainly a rarity to see Premier League players being heralded as one of the best players in the world. Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United to join Real Madrid in 2009, the Premier League has been deficient in that aspect.

As things stand though, there are two players in the Premier League, who can be classified as one of the best in the world. Mohamed Salah and Eden Hazard. Although, they go head to head on Saturday in the Premier League, it's worth debating if either or both of them can challenge Cristiano Ronaldo to the tag of being the best forward in the world.The answer is simple. Yes.Ronaldo is aging with every passing day. He is very close to reaching the mid 30s and that isn't the best time to play football. It isn't to say that Ronaldo will fade away, but it's obvious that age will have an impact on his output.Salah is 26 and Hazard is 27. Both are at the peak of their powers. Salah might not have performed to his best of his abilities so far this season. But Hazard has kicked onto another level. His goal against the Reds in the League Cup showed that , as he went nutmegging past Alberto Moreno to thump the ball past Simon Mignolet.And it's fair to say that Hazard is closer to Ronaldo than Salah. The Egyptian might have gained a nomination for the Player of the Year Award, but Salah seems to have lost that touch of magic, that turn of unpredictability about himself. Teams seem to have figured out a way of keeping him quiet.Hazard though, has been tearing teams apart at will. And it's really reminiscent of Ronaldo at United. He's changed games and Maurizio Sarri has often brought him on to do the same from the bench.And with that, Hazard has got rid of one weakness that had always existed. He is scoring goals now. The criticism has always been that he doesn't always do that and he isn't selfish enough. But this season, Hazard has showed that he can score a lot of goals.With Ronaldo currently settling in at Juventus, Hazard has to keep going and take advantage of that.