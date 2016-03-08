Cancelo between Man City and United: Sarri has chosen his substitute at Juve

16 June at 12:30
Joao Cancelo is likely to leave Juventus this summer. The Bianconeri are in talks with Manchester City about the Portuguese fullback and the Serie A champions value their defender at 60 million euros.

The offer of the Premier League Champions, at the moment, does not exceed 50 million and for this reason, Juve are considering to include the former Valencia man in a potential deal that could bring Paul Pogba back to the Allianz Stadium.

The sale of Cancelo was already approved by Maurizio Sarri, who is close to becoming the new Juventus manager. The Chelsea coach would like to replace the Portuguese international with Hysaj, his pupil from his time at Napoli, or Kieran Trippier, Tottenham's right-back whom Sarri has grown to like during his time on the Chelsea bench.

