Cancelo refuses to rule out Wolves, Juve switch
14 June at 11:25Valencia's Portuguese right-back Joao Cancelo has failed to rule out a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers, amidst links with Juventus.
While Cancelo was close to an Inter Milan switch not long ago, the nerazzurri failed to pay the amount that Valencia were demanding for the player. Now, Juventus and newly promoted Premier League side Wolves have been linked with him. While Wolves have matched Valencia's asking price, Cancelo is pushing for a Juventus switch.
In an interview that Cancelo gave to Tuttosport, he failed to rule out a move to Wolves. He said: "Wolverhampton and Juventus? At the moment I do not exclude anything, certainly playing in the Champions League is my goal . I have a contract with Valencia until 2021, so without a club I do not stay anything."
"Until I don't have an official and concrete proposal I can not say anything. Before the end of the season I heard that Inter wanted to buy me outright and that were in contact with Valencia to do it, but then nothing happened."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
