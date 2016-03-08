Cancelo 'packs his bags' for Man City move: Trippier Sarri's desired replacement

Joao Cancelo is ready for Manchester City and, in fact, he would already be packing his bags, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport. The Milanese paper confirms that the Portuguese fullback is close to leaving the club and start a new adventure under Pep Guardiola in England.



The offer is clear: 60 million euros. A figure that almost everyone agrees on, despite the scepticism of some Juventus fans, given the quality of the player and his possible contribution.



Meanwhile, the new coach Maurizio Sarri has chosen Cancelo's substitute at the Allianz Stadium. It will not be Napoli's Hysaj but Tottenham's Kieran Trippier, as reported by Corriere dello Sport. The English fullback is ready to become a concrete track in the coming weeks and could arrive in Turin for a figure of more than 30 million euros.