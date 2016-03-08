Cancelo: 'Ronaldo makes history wherever he plays; Bonucci and Chiellini are world's strongest defenders.'
19 March at 14:45Speaking at the retreat of the Portuguese national team, Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo commented on his life at Juventus, relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo and the state of Juve's defence, in the capable hands of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci.
"Cristiano doesn't have to prove anything to anyone, he makes history both in the national team and in every club he plays for - it's obvious that his presence adds quality.
"The victory with Atletico Madrid? Ronaldo was really important to pass the round, but the whole team did well, even if having him in the team makes everything easier. Anyone who has seen the game knows we deserved our win.
"Every year I learn more. Now I'm training with the two strongest defenders in the world, Bonucci and Chiellini. In Italy the level is very high and today I feel much stronger than a year or two ago."
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments