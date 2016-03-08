Cancelo: 'Ronaldo seems to be my age, I'm more complete thanks to Juve'
10 February at 12:45In an interview with A Bola, Joao Cancelo spoke about his connection to Benfica, as well as how he's improved at Juventus.
"I regret that I wasn't able to play regularly with the first team of Benfica, with the love you have for the shirt you become even stronger. A return in the future? Never say never.
"I've really connected well with Cristiano Ronaldo, he seems to be my age. Today I feel like a much more complete player at Juventus," he concluded.
Go to comments