Cancelo: 'Ronaldo seems to be my age, I'm more complete thanks to Juve'

"I regret that I wasn't able to play regularly with the first team of Benfica, with the love you have for the shirt you become even stronger. A return in the future? Never say never.

"I've really connected well with Cristiano Ronaldo, he seems to be my age. Today I feel like a much more complete player at Juventus," he concluded.

In an interview with A Bola, Joao Cancelo spoke about his connection to Benfica, as well as how he's improved at Juventus.