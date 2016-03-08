Cancelo set to join Manchester City: report

Manchester City are about to complete a signing of Juventus full-back Joao Cancelo, as per La Gazzetta.



The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to England where champions City are looking a likely destination.



In the past few weeks, it was believed that the deal did not progress as expected and therefore there were doubts whether the Portugal international will join the Citizens before the start of the next season.



However, according to new development, it seems that Cancelo will be able to complete his move to the Manchester-based club as both parties are eager to conclude the deal as soon as possible.

