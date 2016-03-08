Cancelo skips Juve training: swap deal with Danilo is done

However, it was a quick meeting as he left just 15 minutes later, saying goodbye to his teammates, the staff and the Juve world in general. Now, he's ready to sign for Manchester City, who have reached an agreement with Juventus.

The deal is valued at €30m plus the inclusion of Danilo, who will move in the opposite direction. So, after several weeks of negotiations, an agreement has finally been set for Cancelo, though Juve had to alter their demands.





However, as Man City struggled to sell Danilo elsewhere, the Bianconeri had no other option than to accept the offer of the English side.