Cancelo skips Juve training: swap deal with Danilo is done

05 August at 18:45
Joao Cancelo is getting closer to Manchester City. The Juventus full- back, in fact, left the Bianconeri's training after 45 minutes around noon. Then, in the afternoon, he went back to Continassa alone at around 15:45.
 
However, it was a quick meeting as he left just 15 minutes later, saying goodbye to his teammates, the staff and the Juve world in general. Now, he's ready to sign for Manchester City, who have reached an agreement with Juventus.
 
The deal is valued at €30m plus the inclusion of Danilo, who will move in the opposite direction. So, after several weeks of negotiations, an agreement has finally been set for Cancelo, though Juve had to alter their demands.
 
At first, they only wanted cash for the Portuguese full-back. However, as Man City struggled to sell Danilo elsewhere, the Bianconeri had no other option than to accept the offer of the English side.

