Cancelo thanks Juventus: 'I played with the best players, I became a better player'

08 August at 15:45
New Manchester City right-back Joao Cancelo has thanked Juventus in a message that he gave out to the bianconeri.

In a message that he put out on Instagram, he said: "In life we ​​grow, we live, we learn, we cry and we celebrate, this is all I lived with you. I was able to play with the best players.

"I became a better player and I celebrated inside every cut, every shot, every assist and every goal. I will always carry with me the respect I have for all of you. It was a pleasure, Old Lady. Thank you for everything."

