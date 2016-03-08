Cancelo: 'Thanks to Inter for helping me earn move to Juventus!'
25 April at 18:15Juventus defender Joao Cancelo has spoken to DAZN ahead of the match between Juventus and Inter at San Siro; Inter the club that Cancelo spent the second half of last season at, in some aspects impressing enough to earn himself a move to Juventus.
"When I arrived in Italy it was a radical change for me, I came from Spain where technique is preferred, while here tactics are a really fundamental part. Luciano Spalletti helped me a lot, even when learning defensive concepts: I am grateful, for me the months at Inter were very important, they allowed me to come to Juventus, the best club in Italy, with Mr. Massimiliano Allegri, one of the best in the world and a great person, from whom I still have to learn a lot. This year I learned a lot, with great people, great friends and even great professionals. I want to continue in Juventus, continue to write my future here. I have improved a lot in a year here , in many aspects, when you train with the best, you too automatically improve.
"This year I learned a lot, with great people, great friends and even great professionals. I want to continue in Juventus, continue to write my future here. I have improved a lot in a year spent here in so many ways. When you train with the better, automatically better too. When you train with players like Douglas, Ronaldo, Dybala, Alex Sandro, but also Bonucci and Chiellini you also improve the aspects in which you are most lacking. I want to improve a lot and become one of the best. The beginning impressed me the most in my first days here was Pjanic, he is a very intelligent player, even before receiving the ball, he already knows what to do and at first he hit me. He is really a great player."
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments