‘Cancelo the best right-back in the world’

Daniele Adani, a former Inter and Fiorentina defender who is now one of the most popular Serie A pundits in Serie A, believes Juventus defender Joao Cancelo is the best right-back in Serie A.



The Portuguese defender put down another stunning performance against Udinese yesterday and after the final whistle, Adani commented his performances at the Dacia Arena: “Cancelo is the best right-back in the World right now”, Adani said.



“He was able to make eight dangerous crosses against Udinese. He has quality and the capability of attacking spaces in front of him.”



“For Allegri, he is like an added winger. He speaks the language of the number ones and he raises the level of Juventus among the top 4-5 teams in Europe.”



Cancelo spent the last season on loan at Inter but the Nerazzurri failed to make his move permanent at the end of the 2017/18 campaign while Juventus completed his € 40 million in July.

