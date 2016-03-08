Cancelo trashes rumors of Man United move

06 May at 17:15
Juventus right-back Joao Cancelo could have trashed rumors of a possible move to Manchester United in a recent Instagram story.

Reports have suggested over the last few days that Cancelo doesn't get along well with Massimiliano Allegri and that could see him leave Juve in the summer, with Man United interested in the Portuguese.
But Cancelo has played down all the rumors in a recent Insta story. He posted an image of a zebra and added the bianconeri white and black colors on it. Zebra is black and white but we can see that it is. But what's the point of telling the obvious?

