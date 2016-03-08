Cancelo bids farewell to Juve teammates to join City

Juventus right-back Joao Cancelo has bid farewell to his teammates ahead of a proposed move to English champions Manchester City.



The Portuguese international is expected to leave the club in the ongoing transfer window and is now edging closer to joining Pep Guardiola’s side in the coming days.



The deal will be a major boost for Juventus who will in return get €28 million plus Brazilian right-back Danilo.



Cancelo, on the other hand, has accepted a pay cut in order to join City as he is expected to earn €4 million per season for the next four years.

