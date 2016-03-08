Candela reveals why Alisson’s Liverpool move is wrong

Roma sold Alisson to Liverpool as Vincent Candela spoke to Sky Sport on the matter, here is what he said:



"Malcom? He is an important player. Roma also have Under and Kluivert that are young offensive talents as well. Schick? Well I am expecting much more from him for sure. He has a ton of talent. I am confident. Alisson and Nainggolan? It's too bad since Alisson is the best keeper in the world but for nearly 75 million euros, it's hard to say no. Even so, I think Roma should've sold him to Real Madrid. As for Radja it's different, he was getting older and he struggled a bit last season. Ronaldo? It will be motivating for players to play against him. He is the best player in the world but it's not always the best who end up winning. Let's see how it goes but it's surely good for the Italian Serie A as a whole. Roma? They have a lot of young quality within the team, I am confident that they will do good things...".