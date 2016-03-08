Victor Font is one of the candidates, who in an interview explained what Barcelona need to do in order not to become 'a new AC Milan'.

"We face the risk of becoming a new Milan: a great club with history and titles but one that can't compete with the elite. After the treble in 2015, I said that it was necessary to change things, otherwise, we will stop competing with the big clubs in 2025. ¨

"We need to think about the post-Messi era. I am convinced that ownership based on members is compatible with the new model but we must lay the foundations for innovating the commercial and entrepreneurial side. This work should have started already 10 years ago."

In 2021, new presidential elections will be held at Barcelona, but the candidates running for the succession of Josep Bartomeu have already started their promotional campaign.