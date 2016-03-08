Candreva insists Inter will welcome Icardi 'with open arms'

Antonio Candreva joined head coach Luciano Spalletti in the press conference ahead of the Europa League challenge against Rapid Vienna. When he asked about the ongoing saga surrounding Mauro Icardi Candreva was quick to bush it under the carpet. ‘They talked about the director, president and coach. Mauro is sorry as he is sorry for us. He is a super guy, he cares about the shirt and the fans, we wait for him with open arms ".



The Italian then turn his mind to the idea the Europa League is a good opportunity for some of those who on fringes of the team, like himself, to see some minutes, ‘Beyond personal situation, now it is important for Inter to go as far forward as possible to this competition.’ Candreva then discussed the difference in playing style between the two Argentine strikers. ‘Mauro is more of a poacher, he prefers to go to the near post and look for cut balls, Lautaro is one who can even invent the goal, if he seeks the whole area.’ Said Candreva.