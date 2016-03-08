Candreva: 'Inter are training hard and preparing well'

Inter's midfielder Antonio Candreva spoke to the press at Inter’s retreat in Lugano about his sides new training regime.



"There are only a few days left until the end of the week, it's going quite well: we are training hard and preparing well.



“We look forward to starting, the important thing is to be ready: for us, this is a very important year.



“We must greatly thank the fans who have always been present despite our ups and downs: we must say a very big thank you. We will have to pay them back with the services ".



Inter face FC Lugano this Sunday.



