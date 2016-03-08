Candreva: 'Our Tour de France begins today, we have to win..'

Inter right wing-back Antonio Candreva feels that the nerazzurri have to get off to a winning start in their Champions League opener against Slavia today.



The nerazzurri have been pitted alongside Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona and Slavia after being in the same group as the Catalans last season, along with Tottenham and PSV Eindhoven.



In an interview with Inter TV, Candreva said: ​"These games allow you to work in the best way. From today this tour de force begins: for today we are ready. We have to win, we play in front our audience.



"The camp factor is always decisive, especially in the Champions League where few games are played, which should not be wrong. We know that Slavia Praga has been doing good in its league for many years, in this event there are no easy opponents we must be humble and try to bring out our qualities ".