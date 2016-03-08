Candreva reveals the 'Conte effect' at Inter

22 August at 22:15
Inter Milan winger Antonio Candreva has given an interview to SportMediaset about how life with the Nerazzurri is progressing under new head coach Antonio Conte.

"​We can't wait to get started, we are preparing for the challenge with Lecce. With Antonio Conte I had already worked in the two years in which he was the coach of the national team: I found him even more forward this time, he has great enthusiasm and the usual desire to improve and work, his arrival is something very positive for us, I have a very good working relationship with him, which is important, and I know he can help the team and all the players to improve.

"​The enthusiasm and affection of the Nerazzurri fans have always been great, they have always supported us even in the most difficult moments. The objectives of this championship? We are Inter, we are strong. We are here to prepare ourselves better and we are ready for a starring season."

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.