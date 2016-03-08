Candreva reveals the 'Conte effect' at Inter

Inter Milan winger Antonio Candreva has given an interview to SportMediaset about how life with the Nerazzurri is progressing under new head coach Antonio Conte.



"​We can't wait to get started, we are preparing for the challenge with Lecce. With Antonio Conte I had already worked in the two years in which he was the coach of the national team: I found him even more forward this time, he has great enthusiasm and the usual desire to improve and work, his arrival is something very positive for us, I have a very good working relationship with him, which is important, and I know he can help the team and all the players to improve.



"​The enthusiasm and affection of the Nerazzurri fans have always been great, they have always supported us even in the most difficult moments. The objectives of this championship? We are Inter, we are strong. We are here to prepare ourselves better and we are ready for a starring season."