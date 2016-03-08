Candreva set to sign new Inter contract
15 June at 13:50Antonio Candreva is reportedly set to sign a contract renewal with Serie A giants Inter Milan, with the deal all but done.
Candreva has been quite an important player for the nerazzurri since he arrived from Lazio in the summer of 2016 for a fee in the region of 22 million euros. The 31-year-old assisted eight times for Inter last season, helping the club finish fourth in the Serie A. Reports had suggested that he will sign a new deal at the club soon.
Gazzetta dello Sport report that Candreva's contract renewal at Inter is done and dusted.
It is said that the renewal will be announced later and will now be tied to the club till the summer of 2021 and there will be an option of a renewal of an year. Candreva will 2.2 million euros a season, as per the new deal.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments