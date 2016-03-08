Candreva with a remarkable gesture: Inter man pays for child's canteen meals
09 April at 13:00Antonio Candreva has demonstrated all his human qualities. As reported by all the major Italian newspapers, in fact, the Inter Milan attacker has decided to pay the fee for canteen meals to a girl from Minerbe (Verona), forced to eat tuna and crackers for days for the non-payment of the fee by her parents.
The player, in fact, decided to speak with the mayor of the Venetian town, Andrea Girardi to "get the details of the story and announce that he would like to pay the canteen fee for the child, who attends elementary school".
A great gesture, which has put an end to a question that had ignited the political debate in the lower Verona area in recent days. The municipality of Minerbe, in fact, had considered this a duty due to those who regularly pay the fee. On the contrary, the opposition had called it a discriminatory gesture towards a weak individual like the child.
Go to comments