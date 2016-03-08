Cannavaro: 'Sarri has not betrayed Napoli by joining Juventus'

24 July at 15:15
Italian legend Fabio Cannavaro believes that Maurizio Sarri has not betrayed Napoli by joining Juventus from Chelsea.

In an interview that the former defender gave to Corriere dello Sport, he talked about Sarri.

He said: “It is good news for our movement because a coach of his level is back in Serie A. the Juventus executives have had the opportunity to bring back to Italy the one who is the best of our technicians right now and they did not miss him. "

On whether it is a case of betrayal or not, he said: "Sarri to Juve a betrayal for Naples and the Neapolitans? I speak as a coach and I say that a professional must go where they ask you and where they want you. Then, sincerely, it makes me more effect to see Conte, who has a history almost entirely Juventus , on the bench of Inter that Sarri, with his three years in Naples, in Turin."

Cannavaro also claimed that Antonio Conte will do well at Inter, having joined the club this summer.

He said: "For me he will do well, you will see that he will reduce the gap with Juve. His demands on the market? The good coach is what you do to buy the good players. "
 

