Capanni set for Milan as Lazio plan not to renew contract

05 July at 12:00
Lazio youngster Luan Capanni was in the news yesterday after he and his agent, former Arsenal and Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre, were spotted in a meeting with various members of AC Milan's management and scouting team.

Now, it appears very unlikely that Capanni will have his contract with the club renewed and, therefore, will be leaving Lazio this summer.

