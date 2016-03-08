Capello: 'Allegri should wait for Man United...'

Fabio Capello spoke to the press (via Calciomercato.com) about a few interesting topics, here is what he had to say: 'Sarri? He is doing well, he understood that the result is more important than the style of play. Zaniolo? He is probably Italy's biggest talent at the moment. Moise Kean is also solid but we don't see him as much since he is now in the EPL. Allegri? He would be a good fit for Bayern Munich but he should wait for Manchester United...'. More to come...