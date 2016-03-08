Capello attacks Bonucci for unsportsmanlike conduct
21 February at 16:30Former Juventus and England manager, Fabio Capello has criticised Leonardo Bonucci for his behaviour in the build up to Jose Giminez’s opening goal last night.
Bonucci went down after what looked like a gentle push from Giminez in the Juventus box, allowing Gimenez the space to slot home from close range. Capello was unimpressed by this, saying “Bonucci went down with a caress, that’s not a foul.”
He went on to say that in Italy players are too used to receiving a free kick as soon as they are touched, but on this occasion the German referee told him to get up immediately.
Juventus fell to a 2-0 defeat to Atletico in the Spanish capital last night; goals from centre-backs Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez separating the two teams in a tough-fought clash. Juventus must now overturn the deficit in Turin in a few weeks time. The pressure will be on Juventus in their own ground to keep their Champions League dreams alive.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
@EddieSwain_
Go to comments