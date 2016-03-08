Capello: 'Barcelona signed Messi because of me'
02 May at 10:55Former Italian national team and Juventus manager Fabio Capello has said that he had a vital role in helping Barcelona sign Lionel Messi.
The Argentine once again wrecked havoc in the Champions League yesterday and Liverpool fell victims this time, as Messi scored a brace with one of them being delightful free-kick. It was also his 600th goal for Barcelona.
But Fabio Capello has revealed how he had a big role in helping Barcelona sign the Argentine magician back when Frank Rijkaard was the Catalan boss.
Capello told in the Sky Sports studios: "In those days President Laporta told me:"Messi is here thanks to you ". We played a match against Juventus against Barcelona in the Gamper trophy, Messi was 16 and after 20 minutes I told Rijkaard: "With you he does not play, he is the fourth foreigner: give him to me, I keep him for a year and you laugh" . He said to me, "You'll see we can do something," and they succeeded.
"But Messi had already joined them: "But if Capello says so, then we keep him," Laporta told me. I then went in the press room and I said I saw someone who would become a great player."
