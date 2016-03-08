Capello believes Juventus can win the Champions League

Speaking in an interview with Tuttosport, Fabio Capello spoke about his former club, Juventus.



"​I saw a great personality demonstrated on a very difficult field such as the Wanda Metropolitano. The Bianconeri suffered when there was to suffer, the players helped themselves and they gave everything. It was another Juventus than the one in Florence, they faced Atletico without fear, with the spirit of the Champions League.



"​It means taking the field with the opponent's respect and the desire to win, always. In fact Juventus, even after the mockery of the comeback suffered, in the last minutes did not settle for an away draw and sought the goal of 3-2. I am convinced that if Juve will face every game with the personality of this game against Atletico Madrid, they will play with everyone and can get to the final.



"De Ligt? ​He is young and should be given time to find confidence in an environment, a game and new companions. The qualities are not up for debate: he is a great defender. In the summer Juve built a super squad thanks to a market of 9 and a half. And I say 9 and a half only because I'd never give a 10."