Capello brings Barcelona penalty into question and makes proposal to improve VAR

Ex-Milan coach Fabio Capello spoke to Sky Sport about the Barcelona versus Lyon game of yesterday as he had this to say on the matter:



'Barcelona penalty-kick? Well I think that Luis Suarez was looking for the penalty kick. He put his foot over the defender's foot so I think that he was looking for the contact but it's not easy to see. It's not easy for us to see after all of the replays so imagine how hard it is for the referee. VAR proposal? In every VAR room I would put one ex-player. Sometimes you need to have played the game to understand certain dynamics. That's what I would do. The best way to catch a cheater is to put an ex-cheater on the case, someone who understands what it is like to cheat. I think this would help the VAR efficiency a lot but let's see how it goes in weeks to come...'. More to come...