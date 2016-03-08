Capello criticise’s Conte for comments regarding Sensi and Barella
15 November at 12:55Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ former manager Fabio Capello has criticised current Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte for his comments regarding Nicolò Barella and Stefano Sensi.
Conte criticised the Milan-based club’s hierarchy for not giving him enough players who can compete at the highest level after his team suffered a 3-2 defeat against Borussia Dortmund in the recent UEFA Champions League fixture despite having a two-goal advantage at the half-time.
Even though the former Chelsea manager did not single out any player during his outburst after the team’s dismal performance on the night, but expressed his opinion that a team cannot do well in the both in the Serie A and Champions League after signing players from Cagliari and Sassuolo, from where Barella and Sensi arrived in the summer.
Capello, while talking to Sky Sports as cited by Calciomercato.com, criticised the former Italy manager for his comments regarding Barella and Sensi, who according to him are capable of playing for any top club in Europe.
"I assure you, Antonio said nonsense,” said Capello. “For me, Conte was wrong to say those things. Sensi and Barella can play in all the top European clubs. I prefer these two top Italians rather than many other foreigners on whom useless money is invested. So what if they are from Cagliari and Sassuolo? Inter are much better having them in the team as they are two of the best talents around.”
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments