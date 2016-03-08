Capello: 'Dybala-Isco swap deal is possible'

Fabio Capello discussed Juventus' chances to beat Atletico Madrid on Sky Sport last night. The Italian tactician praised the Old Lady's striker Paulo Dybala who, however, is not to much happy about playing in a new position.



"Juve will play in Madrid and in Madrid there is a problem called Isco", Capello said.



"Juve have been trying to calm down Dybala and help him. However,I think that the Dybala-Isco swap deal is not out of this world. It's something possible and it's an interesting option for both clubs in my opinion".



"The only thing Dybala needs to focus on is to score goals against Atletico. He needs a big performance and after that we'll see if he is capable of playing in this tactical system also in big games".



Juve take on Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano tonight in the opening clash of the last-16 stage of the Champions League.

