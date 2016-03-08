Capello explains why Messi is better than Ronaldo
13 April at 12:45Former England, Juventus, Real Madrid and Roma manager Fabio Capello has spoken to Marca about the debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as to who is better.
Speaking on the duo, Capello said:
"It's one thing to be an outsider, and another thing, to be a genius. The difference is enormous, since a genius does what nobody imagines. Ronaldo is an extraordinary footballer, but Messi is a genius."
Although Ronaldo and Messi are no longer playing in the same league, after the Portuguese forward made a €110m move from Real Madrid to Juventus last summer, the competition between the two is rife as ever and a possible Juve-Barca Champions League final is enough to wet the appetite of football fans everywhere.
