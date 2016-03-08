Capello: 'For me, Messi is a genius; the rest are just great'
02 May at 09:30Former England and Juventus manager Fabio Capello has spoken to Sky Sport about Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, who scored two goals last night in a 3-0 win for the La Liga giants over Premier League side Liverpool.
"Messi? For 85 minutes maybe, he does not show great things, but then he invents a play for you. For me he is a genius, the others are only great players. Messi is like Maradona, like Pelé, illuminates the stadium.
"When he was 16 he was already a spark, in a trophy Gamper played against me, when I was training at Juventus. They were already giving him to an Iberian Serie B team, but then they decided to keep him after showing his qualities."
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments