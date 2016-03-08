Capello hits out at Milan's wasteful summer spending
29 September at 20:00Former Juventus and AC Milan head coach Fabio Capello has spoken at the sidelines of the Milan City event about Serie A so far this season:
'Expectations are confirmed. Napoli and Juve have had a small delay. Inter are strong in defence and they improve from game to game. Napoli has had problems with adaptation, but it will be a three-way challenge to the end. Watch out for Atalanta.
'Conte? He made a clean sweep thanks to a club that has exhausted every desire, so it's simpler. To win, humility is needed and you continue on this path.
'Milan? The moment is not very good, only the first half in Turin is positive. Giampaolo took a little too long to understand the potential of those who make the difference. It hurt me to see 200 million spent and not a single purchase that knows how to make a difference.'
