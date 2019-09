Capello hits out at Milan's wasteful summer spending

Former Juventus and AC Milan head coach Fabio Capello has spoken at the sidelines of the Milan City event about Serie A so far this season:'​Expectations are confirmed. Napoli and Juve have had a small delay. Inter are strong in defence and they improve from game to game. Napoli has had problems with adaptation, but it will be a three-way challenge to the end. Watch out for Atalanta.'​Conte? He made a clean sweep thanks to a club that has exhausted every desire, so it's simpler. To win, humility is needed and you continue on this path.'Milan? ​The moment is not very good, only the first half in Turin is positive. Giampaolo took a little too long to understand the potential of those who make the difference. It hurt me to see 200 million spent and not a single purchase that knows how to make a difference.'For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.