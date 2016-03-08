Capello: I didn't expect Insigne to kick the penalty

This is what Fabio Capello has told about the penalty that Insigne scored for Napoli against PSG in the last Champions League match: "​I was surprised that Insigne kicked the penalty. Buffon knows him very well and I think it was a risky choice. I expected to see Mertens kicking from the spot, but I have to say that Lorenzo was very brave. Insigne didn't do anything wrong, kicking in that way from the eleven meters. His penalty was accurate, but it wented into the goal just for a little: the shot was strong, otherwise Gianluigi Buffon had saved him. I wonder who is the designated rigorist of Naples. It was a risk to make Insigne kicking, because Gianluigi Buffon knows him well and there were chances that he could guess the trajectory. For Buffon it was an advantage".

Emanuele Giulianelli