Capello: 'I'm not convinced by the Juventus defenders..'
02 October at 18:35Former Juventus manager Fabio Capello has revealed that he isn't too convinced by the Juventus defensive pairing now that Giorgio Chiellini is out injured for a majority of the season.
Juve have seen summer signing Matthijs de Ligt and Leonardo Bonucci play at centre-back to establish a defensive pairing following Chiellini's long-term knee injury that he suffered early in the season. Merih Demiral has also played once but it is De Ligt and Bonucci who are seen as the best defensive pairing.
In an interview that Capello gave to Sky Sports, he talked about the bianconeri defensive pairing.
He said: "I am not convinced that the two central defenders have blended well. In my opinion they have not yet blended perfectly. First Bonucci and Chiellini played from memory. Now De Ligt goes out at certain times when he should stay on the line."
De Ligt joined the club earlier this summer after a draw-out transfer saga which saw him get linked with clubs like Manchester United, Manchester City and Barcelona. He joined from Ajax for a fee of 75 million euros.
While De Ligt's start to the season wasn't good enough, he has improved in the last 2-3 games and also played for the club in their 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League yesterday.
Bonucci, on the other hand, rejoined Juve from AC Milan in the summer 2018 in the deal that saw Gonzalo Higuain and Mattia Caldara join the rossoneri in the swap deal.
