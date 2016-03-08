Former England, AC Milan and Juventus manager Fabio Capello has spoken to Il Mattino about the upcoming clash between Juventus and Napoli this weekend. The game promises to be exciting and sees the top two teams in the league battle it out over an important three points.Capello opened his comments by saying that Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly "is the Ronaldo of Napoli", the former Italian coach clearly seeing just how important the Senegalese defender is to Carlo Ancelotti's side.Capello continued by commenting on the gap between the two teams, "​How far apart are the two teams? Still a lot, despite the fact that Napoli is doing everything possible to get closer. Taking Ancelotti is a clear signal, but it is clear that there is a gap to be filled by not only the Azzurri but all the other teams in the Serie A. On the other hand, if the strongest team of all signs Ronaldo in the summer..."

