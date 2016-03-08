Capello: 'Mbappe? A potential Ballon d'Or can't miss that goal'

Former Juve, AC Milan and Real Madrid coach Capello spoke on Sky Sport about Man United's 2-0 home defeat at hands of Psg last night. The Ligue 1 giants sealed an important win in the opening Champions League clash of the last-16 stage but Capello believes the French club could have scored one more, and blamed Kylian Mbappé (scorer of one goal) of not doing enough to score one more: "He scored one amazing goal, a great action by the whole team, perfectly finished by the French striker. I think it was the best thing of the night".



"However, he should have scored the third goal for Psg. It was a mistake that proves he is still young and is not ruthless in front of goal, he should have scored the 3-0. We are speaking of a potential Ballon d'Or here, a player like him, can't waste this kind of opportunity".