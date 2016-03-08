Capello: 'Meret doesn't touch Ronaldo but it's a clear foul'
04 March at 09:35Fabio Capello analyzed the controversial red card shown to Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret against Juventus last night. The Italian goalkeeper fouled Cristiano Ronaldo in a clear goalscoring opportunity. For this reason, Juve were awarded a free kick and Meret was sent off.
There were controversies, however, as there is no evidence of a clear contact between the Napoli keeper and CR7 (WATCH HERE).
"Meret's tackle is dangerous. Ronaldo has to jump because otherwise Meret would have broken his leg. Such a tackle would deserve a red card also in the middle of the pitch. Meret put his foo up to hit Ronaldo, if he didn't do it there would have been no foul", Capello told Sky Sport via Ilbianconero.com.
THE MATCH - "I didn't see a dominating Juve. I didn't see ha Juve that has an advantage of 16 points on the runner-ups. Juve played defensively even when they were one man up. That's a behavior they'd need to change against Atletico".
