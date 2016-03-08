Capello: "Messi and Ronaldo lacked respect..."
25 September at 09:30Italian legend Fabio Capello had this to say about Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to Mundo Deportivo as he was at the Fifa "best" award show:
" Ronaldo and Messi not present? It's a lack of respect that they didn't come. They might've won too much in the past and they perhaps don't like to lose. I think they sould've been here, you have to accept a defeat too sometimes...".
