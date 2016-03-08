Capello: "Messi and Ronaldo lacked respect..."

Italian legend Fabio Capello had this to say about Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to Mundo Deportivo as he was at the Fifa "best" award show:



" Ronaldo and Messi not present? It's a lack of respect that they didn't come. They might've won too much in the past and they perhaps don't like to lose. I think they sould've been here, you have to accept a defeat too sometimes...".



