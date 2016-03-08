Capello: Milan have signed quality players
28 October at 08:35Former AC Milan manager Fabio Capello has expressed his opinion regarding the Rossoneri’s transfer policy in the recent past.
Milan have been struggling in the ongoing Serie A campaign where they are placed on the 12th spot with just 10 points from first nine league matches.
Capello, while talking to Sky Sportnel, said that even though it is disappointing to see team’s recent performances—especially in the league competition—but the club’s hierarchy have made some impressive purchases in the summer.
"Rafael Leao and Theo Hernandez are two high quality signings from Milan,” he said. "Clearly the team will have to improve as the results are not good enough but the transfer business of the club have been positive.”
