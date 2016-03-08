Capello names Napoli and Arsenal target as the heir to Chiellini at Juventus
17 June at 16:00Fabio Capello gave a lengthy interview to the Gazzetta dello Sport about the challenge that new Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri faces at the club; offering some advice to the new coach.
Capello, when asked about who the club should sign, said that "We would need a great central defender, which in the future could be Chiellini's heir. The most suitable would be Manolas, but I don't go into their strategies. In any case, you need to know how to make wine with the grapes available, and champagne comes out with Juve players. Indeed, it is better to speak of Italian products."
Manolas is approaching a move to Napoli, however, after it was revealed that the Arsenal target had reached an agreement to join Carlo Ancelotti's side.
Then, when asked about Paulo Dybala, Capello said "I'm not talking about individuals. Dybala is a great footballer, as are Emre Can and Bentancur, who I like very much. And Ramsey: he's just a nice purchase."
