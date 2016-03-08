Former Italy and England manager Fabio Capello has called Brazilian superstar Neymar a diver and feels that Sergio Aguero is better than Gonzalo Higuain.Brazil picked up a close 2-0 win over Costa Rica in their FIFA World Cup game yesterday. Stoppage time goals from Philippe Coutinho and Neymar helped the men in yellow pick up their first win of the tournament after a 1-1 draw against Switzerland.In an interview that Capello gave to Tiki Taka Russia, he called Neymar a diver. He said: "For me he's a diver. He throws himself easily to the ground but he is a great player, he is also a champion. He has more genius than Ronaldo but less power even if in these games he did not show the change of pace, the dribbling and his imagination. He cried because in his mind as he still has the terrible shame of the World Cup in Brazil and today he feels the weight of having to bring this team to the final."Capello also said that Aguero is better than Higuain. He said: "Who would I have for Argentina in front? I see Aguero superior to Higuain, so I would put a trident with Dybala, Messi and Aguero ."Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)