Capello on Lukaku: 'You need Lukaku on the pitch, but he is not a Champion..'

Former Roma and Juventus manager Fabio Capello believes that while Inter need someone like Romelu Lukaku on the pitch, the Belgian isn't a champion.



Lukaku joined Inter from Manchester United earlier this summer and has scored two goals in his first two games for the club, scoring on his debut against Lecce and scoring a penalty against Cagliari.



In an interview that Capello gave to Radio Deejay, he talked about Lukaku and said: "Lukaku is a good player, he works and makes movements. He is one of those players you need on the pitch, but he is not a champion. made two goals, one of which was on the goalkeeper's error.



"Sanchez? He has the qualities, he makes the difference in the field if he wants."

