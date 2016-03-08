Capello reveals how he helped Tottenham to sign Eriksen

Fabio Capello spoke on Sky Sport after Tottenham-Ajax last night. The former Italian manager revealed how he helped the Spurs to secure the services of Christian Eriksen back in 2013. "I am happy that he is doing well because he was signed by [Franco] Baldini when he was a director of Tottenham", Capello said.



"Baldini brought both him and Pochettino and when in talks to sign Eriksen he asked my opinion about the player. I'd seen him play and I told him that he would have been an excellent signing of Tottenham. I am happy because I deserve a tiny bit of credit for this signing".