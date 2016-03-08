Capello reveals how Inter can challenge Juventus for Serie A
02 June at 11:15Former England and Juventus manager, amongst others, Fabio Capello, has spoken to Sky Sport about Inter Milan's appointment of former Juve and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte as the club's new head coach.
"Conte? Meanwhile there was a very important meeting, I met the owner of Suning and believe me: Conte exudes a crazy energy, I know the strength of this person and what he asks this team. Conte will want to take action immediately. The team does more if the coach is credible, and credibility is created with the curriculum and with daily work.
"Inter? I think the team is already strong. With two important players it will be more than competitive. They need more quality and different playing roles in midfield."
