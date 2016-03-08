Capello reveals the two defenders Mourinho wanted to sign this summer
04 October at 12:00Former England, AC Milan and Juventus boss Fabio Capello spoke to Sky Sport after yesterday’s Champions League games.
The former Italian coach was asked his thoughts on Manchester United’s struggles and revealed the two Serie A defenders that Mourinho wanted to sign last summer.
“I met Mourinho during a meeting between managers last summer”, Capello said.
“He wanted to sign two defenders, one was [Inter’s] Milan Skriniar, the other one was [Napoli’s] Koulibaly.”
Skriniar, a former Sampdoria star is in talks to sign a new contract with the Nerazzurri. At the moment there is no agreement between the two parties but the Serie A giants are determined to extend their star’s stay at the San Siro.
As for Koulibaly, he has just signed a contract extension with the Azzurri and his deal at the San Paolo expires in 2023.
Leonardo Bonucci is also believed to be another top defender that Mourinho didn’t manage to sign last summer although Capello could only confirm the Special One's interest in Skriniar and Koulibaly.
Go to comments