Capello reveals what Chelsea must do with Sarri and makes surprising Liverpool claim

Former AC Milan and Juventus manager Fabio Capello has spoken with La Gazzetta Dello Sport focusing on Italian and International football.



The Italian, who has also been in charge of England national team, believes Manchester City are he favourites to win the Premier League this season: “Their squad is proper ironclad, players have learned Pep’s mentality by heart and now they have Mahrez. Man City can win the title again even with fewer points than last season.”



“Liverpool will be their main rivals. They signed very good players like Alisson, Keita, Fabinho and Shaqiri. Man Utd is always a difficult side to beat ant I expect a growth from Tottenham as well, they didn’t give up on Kean, it was their strength.”



“Sarri? He needs time. I saw the game against Man City. You could see there are already some of his ideas but he still needs time. He needs to have the entire squad at his disposal, we can’t judge him until he is working with the full squad. When a person has ideas and knows how to apply them he can reach the top of the world. However, it’s also important to work in places where you are put in the best position to put ideas into practice.”

