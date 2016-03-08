Capello reveals what Ibra told him about EPL and praises referee of City-Spurs

Speaking to Sky Sport, Fabio Capello revealed what Ibrahimovic told him about the Premier League, as well as how the referee of Man City-Tottenham surprised him."About the Premier League, Ibra told me: 'Mister, here they continue to run, even if they are losing 3-0 they continue to run'. If you press high in every game, you get used to always being aggressive, and then the referees never blow the whistle. I had doubts about the referee and instead, he was very good, I will have to call Rosetti and apologize." he stated.