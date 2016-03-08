Capello reveals why Ronaldo chose to join Juve and explains why Inter can challenge Bianconeri

Former AC Milan, Juventus and Real Madrid manager Fabio Capello spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport about the growth and progress of the Bianconeri in recent years.



"They have strengthened year after year, taking advantage of the weaknesses of the opponents. With the growth in Europe, it has become a destination appreciated by the big stars, like Cristiano Ronaldo," he said.



"Only Napoli tried to oppose them but the technical and financial difference eventually made the challenge impossible. Today there is Inter, which has the strength of the Suning group behind it and can afford to make important investments," Capello added.