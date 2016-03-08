Capello's son insists Milan can have a 'clean break from the past' with UEFA ruling
28 June at 21:00Pierfilippo Capello, lawyer and son of Fabio, spoke to Sky Sport of the agreement between Milan and UEFA and the exclusion from Europe:
"Agreement taken by the parties and ratified by the TAS, is a binding agreement as a TAS ruling.
"UEFA had an interest in not awarding the award, while Milan came to a clean break with the past. Milan takes responsibility and pulled the line with the past, serving their sentences."
The comments came after the news that Milan will not take part in next seasons Europa League due to their financial failings.
